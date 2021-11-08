Article produced in conjunction with Dewar’s Scotch Whisky.

Whisky production in Japan may date back to the 19th century, but there’s never been a better time to imbibe the fine spirit—especially when your dram comes from the Scottish whisky connoisseurs at Dewar’s, an industry leader since 1846 and home to one of the world’s most awarded blended Scotch whisky.

If you’re not already acquainted, it’s time to introduce yourself to the newly launched Dewar’s Scotch Whiskey Japanese Smooth, which treats the discerning tippler with subtle floral honey, sandalwood, and cinnamon notes, and a smoothness generally reserved for whiskies several times its price point. Under $30 for a 750 ml bottle of whisky of this quality is simply quite amazing.

“Dewar’s Scotch Whisky 8 Year Old Japanese Smooth is first double-aged and then finished in Japanese oak (Mizunara) casks,” explains Stephanie J. Macleod, Dewar’s Scotch Whiskey Master Blender, who describes the spirit as “a harmonious coming together of balance and smoothness.” Indeed, the refined and luxurious whisky really sings, thanks to the porous qualities of the rare 200-year-old Mizunara oak tree variety (sometimes referred to as “water oak”) that’s used for the Dewar’s Scotch Whiskey cask finish. “The finishing period is around three months, and from this we find that it preserves the Dewar’s Scotch Whisky signature notes of heather and honey, whilst quietly imparting floral and complex woody notes of sandalwood and succulent lychee,” Macleod adds.

This superior cask-finished product is an essential for whisky enthusiasts, whether you’re a newcomer to appreciating the drink or have a whisky library on your bookshelf to accompany a handsomely stocked bar.

“We believe this is too good a whisky to keep it to a ‘Limited Edition’ issue and thus far the world’s leading whisky connoisseurs would seem to concur,” says Brian Cox, Vice President, Dewar’s Scotch Whisky, North America. “Dewar’s Japanese Smooth has consistently garnered 91 point ratings—including from Mark Gillespie’s Whisky Cast, F. Paul Pacult’s Spirit Journal, and Whisky Advocate magazine.”

So how do Scotch whisky connoisseurs recommend enjoying this dignified spirit?

“From my point of view, the flavors of Dewar’s Scotch Whiskey Japanese Smooth are so integrated and balanced that it’s worth exploring neat and then with some room temperature water, teasing out those delicate floral sandalwood notes,” advises Macleod. She concedes that their signature Japanese Highball—served over a clear spear of ice with chilled soda and a fragrant orange zest—is simply too good to overlook. Here’s proof that the easiest cocktail to make can be the most sublime with ingredients like this.

The Japanese Smooth Highball

Ingredients

• 1.5 oz Dewar’s Scotch Whiskey Japanese Smooth

• 3 oz chilled soda water

• Orange or Lemon twist

Instructions

1. Add whisky to chilled highball glass filled with ice spear.

2. Stir and gently top with chilled soda water.

3. Place a bar spoon under the ice and stir a few times, being careful not to over-stir.

4. Spray with the aromatic oil of the orange twist, and garnish.

[$27.99; 750 ml bottle; dewars.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!