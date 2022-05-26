The U.S. Open has its first-ever signature cocktail, the Dewar’s Lemon Wedge. That’s right, it only took 122 years for the third of the four major championships in golf to offer a boozy beverage synonymous with the tournament—right on par with Derby Day’s mint julep.

Named the Lemon Wedge—a double entendre for both the garnish and style of golf clubs used out on the green—the cocktail consists of Dewar’s 12-year old whisky, lemonade, and club soda for “a modern twist on the classic highball,” Gabe Cardarella, Dewar’s brand ambassador, tells Men’s Journal.

“This recipe was created in partnership with the creative minds at the USGA, who, like us, recognize that if you’re using quality ingredients, you only need a few of them to make something complex and memorable—suited to be the perfect drink to take in the greatest game on Earth,” Cardarella emphasized.

The 122nd Championship is taking place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, MA. For the second year, Dewar’s Whisky is the official blended scotch whisky of the U.S. Open Championship, releasing a consecutive limited-edition of Dewar’s 19, “The Champions Edition” alongside the Lemon Wedge.

“Inspired by the rich legacy and ethos of the U.S. Open—”From Many, One”—this celebratory bottle highlights that from many casks, one champion blend emerges,” says Cardarella, adding that The Champions Edition comprises 40 different single malt and grain whiskies that are double-aged, then extra-matured in ex-bourbon and first-fill rye casks by Dewar’s Master Blender Stephanie Macleod. “The balanced and vibrant whisky is as complex as the legendary game of golf, featuring floral notes, honey, butterscotch, and spice in the form of toasted oak and cinnamon, with a rich and long finish.”

Drawing parallels between the sport and spirit, Cardarella likens Dewar’s humble beginnings in 1846 to the site of this year’s U.S. Open—where a modest caddie, Francis Ouimet, won the 1913 title. It was the first time the Championship was held in Brookline, igniting a golf boom in America. Nine years later, the tournament became so popular that the USGA introduced ticket sales for the public to watch the U.S. Open and, in 1924, introduced qualifiers. The Brookline Country Club has since hosted the Championship in 1963 and 1988, and now sets the scene for 2022—where both the U.S. Open as well as Dewar’s attract a global audience.

For fans who can’t make it to the Country Club, Dewar’s created a cocktail kit available via Cocktail Courier, complete with a golf pick as a playful complement to your lemon garnish. The Champions Edition bottle is available in stores and online nationwide.

“Golf and whisky go together like, well, your hand and a golf glove,” jokes Cardarella, unveiling the official Dewar’s Lemon Wedge Cocktail recipe (below). “They’re about bringing people together, upholding tradition, and creating a few of your own along the way.”

How to Make the Official Dewar’s Lemon Wedge Cocktail

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Dewar’s 12-year-old Whisky

3 oz. club soda

2 oz. lemonade (freshly squeezed preferred)

Directions:

Combine ingredients over ice and stir for desired dilution. Garnish with a golf tee pick and lemon wedge.

