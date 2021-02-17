Men’s Journal‘s Whiskey Wednesday Live is back, and this time around we’re sampling one of Dewar’s newest releases: Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth. The guided tasting will take place on March 3, and you can register now to join in.

Dewar’s Brand Ambassador Gabriel Cardarella (a 10-year veteran of the brand) will return to co-host the event along with Portuguese-American chef George Mendes, founder of the acclaimed restaurant Aldea in Manhattan’s Flatiron district.

A first-generation American born to Portuguese parents, Mendes’s Portuguese roots have had a strong influence on his career as a chef. The elaborate family meals of his childhood inspired him to go to culinary school, and after training in France and Spain and working with world-renowned chefs like David Bouley and Martin Berasategui, he returned to the States and eventually opened Aldea. Since then, Mendes has earned a Michelin star for his new interpretations of traditional recipes, all based on sourcing the finest ingredients possible. You can find him on Instagram at @geomendes.

For this Whiskey Wednesday, Cardarella and Mendes will sample Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth, a new addition to the brand’s award-winning lineup of bottles. It combines traditions from Scotland and Portugal to create one very unique whisky. It’s made with eight-year-old blended Scotch whisky that has been double aged for exceptional smoothness, and it’s then finished in casks that were previously used to hold port wine—one of Portugal’s most well known exports.

The result? A rich, deeply aromatic whisky with notes of sweet and sour cherries, honey, and vanilla. It makes a flavorful base for some excellent cocktails, too.

Cardarella and Mendes will explore all that and more at this upcoming Whiskey Wednesday. The live guided tasting will kick off on March 3 at 6 p.m. EST, and it will be hosted on Zoom. Click here to register and here to shop Dewar’s bottles.

