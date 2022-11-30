Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

1. Lagavulin 12 Year Old Get it

Lagavulin is a well-known Islay distillery that makes peated Scotch, the signature (although not sole) style from that region. While a 12-year-old single malt from this distillery might not immediately stand out, this particular whisky is said to come from some of Lagavulin’s “smokiest reserves” and was aged in a combination of virgin oak casks and the typical used bourbon barrels. Indeed, this is a smoky dram, but one with layers of spice, citrus, and perhaps a bit of brine if you close your eyes and really imagine.

[$150; malts.com]

