Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

2. Talisker 11 Year Old

If you like peated single malts, you’ve certainly encountered Talisker before. This distillery, located on the beautiful Isle of Skye, produces smoky but relatively tempered whisky, and is known for picking up flavors from the maritime air that constantly blows over the island. This whisky was matured in first-fill and refill bourbon barrels along with some wine-seasoned casks, adding texture and layers to the smoky character with some fruit and spice notes. This is a relatively lightly peated whisky, but there’s just enough to capture the Talisker character.

[$120; malts.com]

