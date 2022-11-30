Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

3. Clynelish 12 Year Old Get it

Clynelish is located in the Highlands region, and is perhaps less familiar to some. Again, 12 years old is not some outrageous age statement, but whisky is more about the types of barrels it’s aged in than the number of years. This spicy single malt was matured in refill American oak bourbon barrels, then finished in PX and Oloroso-seasoned sherry casks. That brings a rich sweetness to the whiskey, along with dried fruit and some herbal notes. This is no sherry bomb, but the cask finish is still evident.

[$200; malts.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!