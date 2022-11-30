Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

4. The Singleton of Glen Ord 15 Year Old Get it

This whisky was originally matured in American and European oak, then put into ex-wine casks for a long secondary maturation period of eight years, more than half its age statement. The result is a lovely, light amber-colored whiskey, with the red wine showing its influence immediately on the palate. Notes of berry, tannin, and honey are underlaid by a subtle hit of spice.

[$130; malts.com]

