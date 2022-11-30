Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

5. Cardhu 16 Year Old Get it

You’ve likely tried single malts finished in rum casks before, but this bottle stands out in that particular field. This 16-year-old whisky from the Cardhu distillery was given a Jamaican rum cask finish, which brings some butter tropical fruit notes to the honey-soaked palate. The finishing length of time isn’t revealed, but it does not overpower the character of the whisky here.

[$180; malts.com]

