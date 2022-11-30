Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

6. Oban 10 Year Old Get it

Oban sits in the sleep coastal town of the same name, and is often an underrated Scotch whisky distillery. This version isn’t too far off from the core expression, but it’s been altered just enough to make it worth seeking out. The initial maturation was in refill and new American oak, then it was doubled-matured in amontillado-seasoned casks. That finish is noticeable but not necessarily noteworthy, with a nice hint of spice swirling around licorice, raisin, fig, and vanilla notes. Look for that salty breath of sea air on the palate and you just might find it here as well.

[$110; malts.com]

