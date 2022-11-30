Diageo 2022 Special Releases Offers New Take on Familiar Whiskies

7. Cameronbridge 26 Year Old Get it

This is the first time this distillery has joined the ranks of Special Releases. Cameronbridge is a grain distillery, so this whisky is actually a single grain instead of a single malt—meaning it’s a grain whisky as opposed to malted barley made at one distillery. There’s not a lot of fuss that went into this as far as finishes (none, actually)—just 26 years in ex-bourbon barrels, resulting in an excellent whisky that melds slightly sweet butterscotch, rich oaky tannins, and a whiff of tropical fruit on the finish.

[$320; malts.com]

