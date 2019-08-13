Since recreational marijuana use became legal in Colorado in 2014, cannabis shops have popped up all across the state; and total marijuana sales ballooned to $1.5 billion last year, according to a report from the state government. Legalization has helped create a wealth of new cannabis-based products—and in many stores, a very slick retail experience, too. To get a closer look at the booming industry, we visited Diego Pellicer, a high-end cannabis retailer in Denver.

“Our focus is on bringing people into an inviting environment where you can buy cannabis and feel like you’re shopping for anything else,” says store manager Lazarus White. “We try to be out in the open about it, and make somebody feel comfortable about consuming and buying cannabis.”

White walked us through his store’s wide assortment of products—including everything from marijuana concentrates (he claims the store has one of the biggest selections in the city) to edibles, pre-rolled joints, and more.

“We try to carry a little bit of everything,” he says.

Lazarus also explained the difference between sativa and indica strains, as well as THC and CBD (the former is psychoactive and makes you high; the latter is nonpsychoactive and prized for its ability to reduce inflammation and help with muscle recovery).

However you prefer to get your cannabis, Diego Pellicer likely has a product that fits your needs—and the kind of high you’re looking for.

“Legalization of cannabis has been an amazing journey here,” White says. Stepping into a store like Diego Pellicer shows just how far the cannabis industry has come in the few years since legalization.