The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

It’s one of the best—and simplest—things you can do for your body: Drink some water. While plain water is enough to avoid or correct dehydration, if you’re working out and sweating a lot, you’ll also want to boost your intake of electrolytes—essential nutrients that are depleted when you sweat. Electrolyte supplements paired with water can help you get the hydration and nutrients you need to perform at your best.

Electrolytes are naturally occurring minerals that help regulate chemical reactions involved in all kinds of bodily processes, from balancing fluid levels in your cells to contracting your muscles. The main electrolytes found in the body are sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, chloride, phosphate, and bicarbonate. You need to get electrolytes from food and drinks, and you lose them when you sweat, so they’re especially important to consume if you work out frequently.

While you can get electrolytes from food, electrolyte supplements offer a convenient way to keep these essential nutrients at healthy levels in your body. Whether you’re training for a marathon, hitting the gym, or logging miles on your bike, these are the best electrolyte supplements to try.

The Best Electrolyte Supplements of 2022

