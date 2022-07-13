The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

1. Tailwind Endurance Fuel Get It

Available in eight flavors, Tailwind Endurance Fuel mixes with water to provide calories, electrolytes, and hydration. Electrolytes in the mix include sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, and the mix also includes dextrose and sucrose for caloric intake. If you’re looking for a post-workout option, try Tailwind’s Recovery Mix, which contains carbs, protein, and electrolytes to help you bounce back faster after a tough workout.

[$39; tailwindnutrition.com]

