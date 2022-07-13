The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

10. DripDrop ORS Get It

Containing three times the electrolytes and half the sugar found in traditional sports drinks, Drip Drop ORS is a healthy way to stay hydrated. The patented, clinically-proven formula is similar to what’s used in IV therapy to treat moderate dehydration. The combination of sodium, potassium, magnesium, and glucose combined with water activates the body’s sodium-glucose cotransport system to facilitate quick fluid absorption. Better yet, the company is on a mission to put an end to life-threatening dehydration, and each purchase helps deliver DripDrop ORS to those in need.

[Variety Pack starting at $19; dripdrop.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!