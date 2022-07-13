The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

5. Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix Get It

Skratch Labs originally created its Sports Hydration Drink Mix because athletes needed a healthy alternative to traditional sports drinks packed with artificial dyes and sweeteners. The mix contains minimal sugar and a ratio of glucose and fructose that promotes faster absorption. Additionally, the mix contains a carefully crafted combination of electrolytes that matches what is lost through sweat (800mg sodium, 80mg potassium, 100mg calcium, and 80mg of magnesium). It’s available in eight flavors, including caffeinated varieties.

[$20; skratchlabs.com]

