The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

6. Liquid IV Hydration Multiplier

Liquid IV contains a precise formula of sodium, glucose, and potassium that allows the water its mixed with to be delivered to the bloodstream earlier on in the digestive system—the brand calls it Cellular Transport Technology. The result? Faster absorption of water and electrolytes into the bloodstream, which allows you to get the hydration benefits in less time.

[$25; liquid-iv.com]

