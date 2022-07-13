The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

8. Vital Proteins Hydration + Collagen Get It

Vital Proteins Hydration is unique among electrolyte supplements because it contains collagen. The formula includes five grams of grass-fed, pasture-raised collagen, 880mg of electrolytes, and one gram of sugar per serving. The collagen supports healthy hair, skin, nails, and joints, and the combination of nutrients and electrolytes promotes effective hydration. Electrolytes included in the mix are sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, and phosphate.

[$10; vitalproteins.com]

