The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

9. GU Liquid Energy Gel Get It

GU is often thought of as energy on the go for endurance athletes, but in addition to fast-absorbing carbohydrates, it’s also packed with electrolytes. Each 100-calorie serving contains simple and complex carbohydrates, electrolytes, and branched-chain amino acids, the combination of which helps you stay fueled and hydrated on even the longest of workouts. The gels are available in five flavor options, including some with caffeine for an extra boost.

[$26; guenergy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!