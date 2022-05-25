This article was published in partnership with Napoleon Grills.

Blaise Ffrench is the definition of a busy man. The actor, model, and NBA agent doesn’t get a lot of spare time to cook his own meals, so when he does have a night off, he likes to go all-out.

When it comes to making a favorable impression on date night, Blaise fires up a classic surf-and-turf dinner: grilled tomahawk steak and lobster tails, with potatoes and asparagus.

Sometimes cooking a meal of this caliber can feel daunting, but with the Napoleon Prestige Pro 665 at your side, anyone can tackle a restaurant-style meal with confidence.

How to Grill Tomahawk Steak and Lobster Tails

Grilling isn’t baking, so we like to leave some creative discretion up to you in terms of favorite spice blends and rubs.

Ingredients:

For the tomahawk steak you can ask your butcher for a nicely trimmed cut, some supermarkets will have a tomahawk cut at the ready. If you need more guidance on how to cook a tomahawk, here’s a surefire recipe from Napoleon Grills.

1 tomahawk steak (approx. 2.5 lbs)

For the lobster tails, you should check with your local fish monger or seafood counter at your store to get the freshest tail, however quality frozen tails are normally available. If you need a bit more guidance on handling and grilling the lobster tails, you can refer to this recipe from Napoleon’s ‘Sultana of Sizzle.’

4 fresh lobster tails

½ cup butter

1 clove garlic, grated

1 lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tsp parsley, chopped

Steps:

To start this date night dinner, you’ll want to fire up the sizzle zone on the Prestige Pro 665 and set one side of the grill to medium heat.

Toss some quartered potatoes (either white or Russet will suffice) and mushrooms with olive oil, salt, paprika and garlic powder. Wrap the potatoes and mushrooms with a whole peeled garlic tightly in foil and place on one side of the heated grill over medium heat.

Next get started on grilling up some asparagus stalks on the patented S-WAVE grid on the left side of the grill.

With the sizzle zone nice and hot, season your Tomahawk chop with salt and pepper on both sides. Sear the steak on the sizzle zone for 2-4 minutes on each side to get a nice char on the meat.

Next you’ll add your lobster tails seasoned in some garlic and parsley on the back burner over indirect heat.

Once the Tomahawk has been seared on both sides, add it to the grill to continue cooking over indirect heat. Let the full meal cook on the grill for 15-20 minutes, turning the steak every 5 minutes to evenly cook on both sides.

Remove the steak from heat and wrap in foil to cool for 10-15 minutes. The steak should cook to medium rare but feel free to check the temperature with a thermometer.

Remove the asparagus, potatoes and lobster tails and set aside.

Plate your lobster tails and carved steak alongside asparagus and potatoes in your desired presentation on a plate (remember this is a date night, so use your nicest plates and utensils.) Serve alongside some impressed nods and a smile from your date and enjoy!

