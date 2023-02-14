Elevate Your Coffee Game With This PHILIPS Espresso Machine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like a hot cup of joe in the morning. A little something to kickstart our bodies so we can function at such a bright and early start time. One of the best ways to get your morning coffee is to make it at home so you can skip the lines and high prices of a coffee shop. And with the PHILIPS 3200 Espresso Machine, you can make a variety of coffee types.

Before your commute to work or if you work from home, brewing some coffee is pretty easy if you got the right coffee machine in the home. And the PHILIPS 3200 Espresso Machine is the right machine because it is easy to use and offers plenty of coffee options. We tried it out ourselves and we can say from personal experience that this is a must-own for coffee lovers.

With the PHILIPS 3200 Espresso Machine, you got more options than just a straight cup of joe. You can also make iced coffee, latte macchiato, cappuccino, and espresso. There’s also a hot water option if you just want some tea. With the easy-to-use interface, you can easily choose which one you are looking to drink.

That easy-to-use interface also allows you to pick how much coffee you want, as well as the strength of the aroma, and the amount of milk froth. With the ability to make fancier coffee drinks, you’ll need some milk. And there’s the container to put milk in for you to use. Easy to clean, this is a dynamic machine that can deliver up to 5000 cups of coffee without having to descale.

Having the PHILIPS 3200 Espresso Machine in our home has been a big help. Coffee is more valuable than gold around here and with this machine in the house, everyone can get the kind of coffee they prefer. And you can too if you pick one of these bad boys up right now. You guys really won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the PHILIPS 3200 Espresso Machine ($849) at Amazon

