Dreaming About Your Next Backcountry Trip? Don’t Forget These Homemade Snacks

It was 4 p.m. and I had to meet pro skier Greg Hill the next day for a ski tour at Rogers Pass.

Hill, who was once a very successful Skimo racer, became more well-known for his endurance skiing.

Because of this, I knew that I would need the fuel to keep up with his guide’s pace—which is far slower than his race pace, but much faster than my normal pace.

Getting enough good calories onboard would make or break my day, and I knew that I function better with whole foods rather than bars or gels.

I also didn’t have much time to grab food, so I decided to make what I could with what I had in my kitchen. Here are three whole-food snacks I made for the trip.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!