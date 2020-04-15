Food & Drink

Dreaming About Your Next Backcountry Trip? Don’t Forget These Homemade Snacks

AHR0cHM6Ly9jZG4uYWR2ZW50dXJlc3BvcnRzbmV0d29yay5jb20vdXBsb2Fkcy8yMDE5LzAyL3NuYXBzZWVkLTMuanBn
3
Photo: Kate Erwin

It was 4 p.m. and I had to meet pro skier Greg Hill the next day for a ski tour at Rogers Pass.

Hill, who was once a very successful Skimo racer, became more well-known for his endurance skiing.

Photo: Courtesy of Travis Rousseau

Because of this, I knew that I would need the fuel to keep up with his guide’s pace—which is far slower than his race pace, but much faster than my normal pace.

Photo: Courtesy of Travis Rousseau

Getting enough good calories onboard would make or break my day, and I knew that I function better with whole foods rather than bars or gels.

I also didn’t have much time to grab food, so I decided to make what I could with what I had in my kitchen. Here are three whole-food snacks I made for the trip.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Food & Drink