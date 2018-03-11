Getting up in the mornings isn’t always easy. Whether you worked hard the previous day or are just unmotivated to get up, it can be tough to get yourself going. On the other end of the spectrum, The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper is definitely a morning person. The actress has long enjoyed getting up to start the day—unlike many people out there–and kicking off her morning routine.

“I am a complete morning person,” Kemper says. “So to get going, I always try and take a moment just to empty my brain and accept what the day is going to be like and that energizes me for the rest of the day. Just finding 60 seconds here or there just to focus for the day.”

In January, the actress turned that enjoyment of the morning into a pretty fun activity when she hosted a Manhattanhenge viewing party bright and early as part of a new campaign she’s working on with Tropicana. The actress teamed up with the brand for the “Sip Your Sunshine” campaign and hosted a pop-up experience where people could watch the Manhattanhenge sunrise (see the photo of it down below) while having breakfast sandwiches and single-serve Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice, giving people some sunshine to start the day and a moment of real brightness to kick things off.

“Luckily I am a morning person, that’s why I was so thrilled when Tropicana came to me with this idea because I love the mornings,” Kemper said. “This [was] a dream come true, because I have lived in New York a very long time and I have never been to a Manhattanhenge, so I [was] thrilled, I love the mornings.”

Kemper spoke about her morning routine, why The Office still has so much popularity, and what’s coming next for her.

Are you a morning person? How do you like to start your day?

I am a complete morning person, which is why when Tropicana came to me with this idea I was like, this is a dream come true. [To start my day] I have to have a base, so usually I will have cereal or on a day like [Manhattanhenge] a bar, and luckily, there is orange juice as far as the eye can see today which I love, so that always puts an extra little spring in my step.

What have you enjoyed about working with Tropicana?

We grew up with Tropicana in our house, that was the orange juice that we always drank. I think of the morning with Tropicana and I think, okay now I have started my day.

What was it like to go from being a fan of The Office to a cast member? And what’s it like to see the ongoing popularity?

It was surreal, because I had watched all of these cast members on my television for so long, and then seeing them in person felt like I was on television. It was weird that I could reach out and actually touch them. I felt like oh wait, you’ve been in my family room for years and years and years and now I am actually meeting you. It was a dream come true. It is really a comfort to me to know that people of all ages find that show relatable.

There’s been lots of talk about a potential Office reunion. What would you think about that if it happened?

I would jump at the opportunity for an Office reunion but I don’t think it’s going to happen. I think something like a one off, like a Christmas reunion might be perhaps more feasible, but I will do anything The Office ever asks, because I adore that show and my time there.

You’re definitely someone who embodies sunshine with your personality and your characters. What has it been like working on this campaign?

Well, first of all that is very nice of you, and second of all I was so thrilled when Tropicana came to me with this idea because I have lived in New York for years and I have never actually witnessed Manhattanhenge, and the perfect way to celebrate a moment of brightness is being here this morning, seeing the sunrise, it was really powerful, it was really magical, and it was just such a special way to celebrate a moment of brightness and hope and feeling positive.

The Kimmy Schmitt Interactive Special is on the mind of fans of the show. What was that experience like for you?

The Kimmy Schmitt interactive special comes out later this year, I am very excited. I haven’t seen it yet, so I am excited to see it myself and for fans to see it. Basically, it is a choose your own adventure, so every few moments you are given a chance to choose what you want the characters to do and the viewer has all the control. It was a lot of fun to film, I filmed it when I was pregnant so it was the last thing I worked on before I had my baby and it was a very special time filming it.

Can you talk about anything else you have coming up?

In a couple weeks I am actually going to start filming a remake of Home Alone. It will be more of a retelling than a remake, because it is with all new characters.

Here’s another look at the event and Kemper during the event:

