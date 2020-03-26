Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Not to be alarmist, but one thing this pandemic has taught us is the value of being prepared. Anything can happen in this modern world. And if you’re not ready for the worst, you’re probably not ready at all. Here are seven emergency rations to keep your family—or even just yourself—fed in case of disaster.

This whole scenario has reminded all of us just how precious the things we use every day really are. Basic needs we take for granted are being hoarded by selfish individuals, who leave nothing for those who really need it. Obviously, there’s something to be said for looking out for number one.

While that seems to us a lonely and rather bleak way to go through life, it does make sense to be prepared. So we’re going to use this time to pack up Go Bags for everyone in our family. We’re going to find ways to put aside some basic necessities, just in case. And we’re going to look at emergency rations because we want to be able to feed ourselves and those dearest to us if the poop ever really does hit the fan.

Emergency Rations—Just In Case

With these emergency rations, freeze-dried meals, and MREs, you can sock away enough food to feed your family in the event of a disaster. And not just in a pandemic; these are great in the event of earthquakes, fires, and perhaps even the inevitable zombie apocalypse.

The fact is, we’re pretty lucky because there seems to be plenty of food. Getting it into our fridge is another matter! But the food chain appears to be intact. Still, if we were ever to need it, any of these great eating and drinking options would certainly do in a pinch.

We’ve tried to stick with the healthiest foods we could find. Some of these options are vegan, gluten-free, or purely organic. There are vegetarian options and meat options, fruit and vegetable options—everything you need to keep yourself and those around you fed for a period of time.

So if this pandemic has made you open your eyes to preparedness, check out some of these emergency rations. They’re all available at Amazon, and some are even on sale right now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!