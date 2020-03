Augason Farms 30-Day 1-Person Emergency Food Supply GET IT!

In an 8.5-gallon waterproof pail, you get mac and cheese, chicken and rice, milk, potatoes, and more. At 1,850 calories per day, it’s enough food for one person for thirty days or a family of four for one week.

Get It: Save 31% on Augason Farms ($100; was $144) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!