Survive2Thrive 40 Day/Night Organic Food Supply GET IT!

This organic vegetarian preparedness pail is enough to feed one adult for 40 days and nights. Each portion is individually vacuum-sealed and nitrogen washed in 5mL bags. It includes various beans, rolled oats, lentils, quinoa, chia seed, sprouted buckwheat, brown rice, miso, and organic spice mix.

Get It: Pick up Survive2Thrive ($290) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!