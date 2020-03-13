Bacon Jerky

When you’re in a pinch and aren’t able to cook up your own bacon, you can always reach for bacon jerky. Most gas stations carry it, as do some lodges and camp stores. It’s convenient (no prep) and ready to eat. We prefer Oberto’s Specialty Meats Applewood Smoked Bacon Jerky which packs 12 grams of protein and comes in a resealable bag. The flavor is slightly sweet (though not overly) and it simply tastes great. It also gets bonus points for not having any MSG or preservatives in it.

