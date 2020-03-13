Craft Bacon

Just like craft beer, if you want to get into something a little more high end (and delicious) than regular old bacon from the grocery store, you’re going to want to head to your local butcher. We did just that and paid a visit to none other than Chop Shop Butchery in Asheville, North Carolina. They treated us to not only stories about where our in-house smoked bacon came from (local farmers of course), but also to how it was made (the slow way and by the hand we shook upon entering the shop). If you really want to kick your pocket bacon up a notch or two, go local.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!