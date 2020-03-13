‘Cheapie’ Bacon

This is for the dirt-baggin’ ski bum in all of us whose thoughts are more on the forecast and the powder than the fine print on the back of the box. The Cheapie is a high-caloric choice that might make some people put it back on the shelf when they see the list of unpronounceable ingredients on the back. But it makes our list for the simple fact that you get a lot of bang without spending a lot of buck.

