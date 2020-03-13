Thick-Cut Bacon

No roundup of pocket bacon is complete without a tip of the hat to thicker-cut bacon. We recommend going for something at least 1/4-inch thick. Something meatier that doesn’t snap in your mouth but lasts a little longer than its more popular thinly sliced counterpart. In addition, thick-cut bacon is good for days when you can’t stand the thought of taking off your gloves more than necessary to fish for another bite. The only drawback is that after snacking on thick-cut bacon, you might have a difficult time going back to the thin stuff.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!