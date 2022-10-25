Enjoy Some Fun This Holiday With This Wine Advent Calendar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season is almost here guys. Crazy to think about how the year has just been an absolute flash in front of our eyes. But a New Year is upon us and we are gonna have to get through the mayhem of the holiday season. And with this Cheers Around the World Wine Advent Calendar in your life, the end of the year will be much more enjoyable.

One of the joys of being a kid during the holiday season was all the fun one can have. Advent Calendars were one of the best little treats in the holiday season. A calendar that lets you get a treat for each day of the month leading up to Christmas. And while candy every day may not be the most grown-up thing in the world, kicking back with some tasty wine each day is sure to help ease the stress of adult living.

Each day of the month of December with this Cheers Around the World Wine Advent Calendar in your life will deliver you a fantastic 187ml bottle of wine. A different kind of wine each day, from all over the world. And on Christmas Eve, you got a half bottle of prosecco to enjoy. Sounds like a pretty good time to us.

An added little benefit to the Cheers Around the World Wine Advent Calendar is how it adds a good deal of Christmas cheer to the house. It’s got a gorgeous box designed by Vincent Moustache that is adorned with some festive imagery that is sure to fit in quite well with the decorations you got set up in the house.

Last year, this box sold out really fast. So if you want to enjoy some new wine in the lead-up to the end of the year, the Cheers Around the World Wine Advent Calendar should be bought right now. The cutoff for delivery in time for December 1st is November 21st. You should def order it before then so you don’t miss out. We can’t wait to crack open the first bottle on December 1st.

Get It: Pick up the Cheers Around the World Wine Advent Calendar ($150) at Wall Street Journal Wine

