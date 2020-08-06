Enjoy Some Great Drinks With This 14-Day Quarantine Pack

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The world is starting to open a little bit these days. If you need to, you can hop on a plane and take a trip. Or maybe work is back on track for you, sending you around the country for business. If you’re traveling, you need to do a little self quarantining when you get home. And if you’re gonna do that, make the days go by a lot quicker with the 14-Day Quarantine Pack from F!VE DRINKS CO It will add a ton of flavor to your life.

When you’re stuck indoors, there are plenty of options you have to pass the time. But one of the best would be to having a cocktail or two. It gives you a little bit of the outside world from the comfort of your home. And that’s what the 14-Day Quarantine Pack. You won’t have to spend a ton of money on elite drinks from a high-end mixologist. You can get some top of the line drinks in a can to make each day a celebration.

That’s right, each day will be a celebration. Because the 14-Day Quarantine Pack is exactly what it says it is. You will get a cocktail for each day of quarantine you have to go through. There are 5 cocktail recipes in total. Inside you will find Gin & Tonics, Margarita’s, Mojito’s, and Watermelon Vodka Sodas. Each drink is made with all-natural and high-quality ingredients. They’re bottled in recycled aluminum cans to help the environment.

F!VE DRINKS CO has made this limited edition 14-Day Quarantine Pack available for $14 a pack while supplies last. That’s an amazing deal for some amazing drinks. For any of you guys that are traveling from anywhere to the good ole state of New York, this deal is too good to pass up. So if you are in the mood for a nice summery drink like a Margarita or you’re just a fiend for Mojito’s, this pack is too good to pass up. Pick up a pack now while supplies last.

