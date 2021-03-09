Enjoy Your St. Patrick’s Day With This Brand New Irish Coffee Kit

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you looking to have an amazing drink on hand so you can enjoy St. Patrick’s Day? Then you may want to head on over to Reserve Bar right now. You’ll want to do that so you can pick up this amazing new Teeling Whiskey x La Colombe Irish Coffee Kit.

What makes the Teeling Whiskey x La Colombe Irish Coffee Kit so great? Well, Irish Coffee is just an amazing drink in general. But when you get two amazing brands like Teeling and La Colombe teaming up together, you’ll get a result that will blow other options out of the water.

For one, the Teeling Whiskey you get in this kit is out of this world. It is smooth like butter, coming in with quite the kick. Maybe even better is that the coffee that La Colombe is just as good, if not better than the coffee you can get from your local brew spot.

We can say from experience that this Teeling Whiskey x La Colombe Irish Coffee Kit is unbelievable. That’s because we got our hands on it and fell in love. This is the best version of this drink we’ve ever had. Because not only do you get these great drinks, but you get 2 glasses as well as 2 metal straws and some grated nutmeg.

All in all, you can not go wrong with picking up the Teeling Whiskey x La Colombe Irish Coffee Kit. The taste is out of this world and it’ll give you quite the kick. So pick up a kit now while you can and enjoy the coming months in the utmost comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Teeling Whiskey x La Colombe Irish Coffee Kit ($40) at Reserve Bar

