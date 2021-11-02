Enter Our Scotch Whisky Survey for a Chance to Win $500 Amazon Gift Card

This survey was produced in partnership with Dewar’s Scotch Whisky

Calling all whisky lovers. We’re looking to learn more about your proclivity for Scotch whisky, your drinking habits, and what really matters to you when buying a bottle—heritage, age, price point.

Complete this questionnaire below for a chance to win one $500 Amazon gift card!

Click here for official rules. You must answer the first five questions to qualify for sweepstakes entry.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!