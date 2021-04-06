Enter for a Chance to Be Fistful of Bourbon’s Next ‘SpokesFist’ and Win $100K

You might have a face made for radio, but do you have a fist fit for an ad campaign? Fistful of Bourbon is holding “The Search for the $100,000 Fist” to find its first “SpokesFist” to represent them across future print, video, and social media campaigns. And if you have the winning hand, you’ll earn a $100,000 contract…nothing to shake your fist at.

What It Takes to Be a SpokesFist

To enter, applicants must be over 25 years of age and able to work in the United States. In addition, Fistful of Bourbon says entrants must possess “one helluva fist” along with being able to clench on cue. Other fist attributes they’re searching for include being creative, outgoing, and having a steady hand.

Fistful of Bourbon is asking for a photograph of your fist from all angles and, in less than 300 words, a description of why it will be the perfect SpokesFist. And to make sure your clenched hand has the right charisma, they want a video starring your fist (they encourage enthusiasm and creativity).

Blending five (or a “fistful”) American straight bourbon whiskeys, Fistful of Bourbon has won a gold medal at the San Francisco Spirits Awards and a double gold at the International Spirits Challenge. At the present time, the Scottish maker of Fistful of Bourbon, William Grant & Sons, has not revealed what five bourbons are used in the blend. But who knows, maybe if your fist is picked as the winner, you can ask them.

Submissions are due by April 13, 2021, so you want that $100,000 you’ll want to hurry. You can apply at spokesfist.com or on job listing sites like Indeed. After all, it’s not often you can make that kind of money with one hand tied behind your back.

