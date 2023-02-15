Every Guy Should Have This Autumn Woods Wooden Flask

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Pretty soon, the days are gonna start getting warmer out there. Which means it will make it easier to spend time outside. Go out with the guys and whatnot. And when you go out with the guys, you might want to have some libations when you’re hanging. If so, you might want to have the Autumn Woods Wooden Flask in your pocket for the moments when that urge strikes.

Having the Autumn Woods Wooden Flask is a good idea for any man looking to enjoy their favorite drink on the go. Hanging in someone’s backyard or at a brewery that doesn’t have your kind of drink in stock, this will make life so much easier. We know we like being able to nip at this when we want our favorite kind of drink.

Right off the bat, the Autumn Woods Wooden Flask is a good-looking item. It’s got a bit more class to it than other flasks can have, thanks to that real wood-plated design. It’s a fine wood that looks very well polished. So you can bring a personal bar with you that looks like a bar. Not too bad in our opinion.

You also get an interior that is made from stainless steel. That’s a core that can help to keep the drink at the proper temperature while you’re letting it sit in your pocket. And with the twist-off cap, it is easy to get to your drink of choice. Simple and elegant. At this price, you can’t go wrong picking this bad boy up.

And you can pick it up right now from Bespoke Post, one of our favorite outlets on the web. All sorts of goodies that you can pick up to make the house a little more streamlined. Little items like the Autumn Woods Wooden Flask. So head on over to Bespoke Post right now and grab it so you’re ready for those warm-weather hangouts.

Get It: Pick up the Autumn Woods Wooden Flask ($45) at Bespoke Post

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022