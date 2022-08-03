1. George Dickel X Leopold Brothers Collaboration Rye Get it

I think George Dickel X Leopold Brothers Collaboration Rye Whiskey has hands down been the best whiskey release of 2022 thus far. The blend of two ryes—which come from producers that could not be more different from one another in terms of size and resources—comes together to create something completely unique while also being greater than the sum of its parts. This historically significant, limited bottled-in-bond release is something that’s rarely done among American whiskey producers, and I hope they’ll consider making it a long-term offering based on the praise it’s already received among connoisseurs. — Justin Lavenue, owner and bartender at The Roosevelt Room in Austin, TX

[$109.99; georgedickel.com]

