10. Compass Box The Circle No. 2 Blended Scotch

My favorite drop of the year comes from one of the most interesting blending houses: Compass Box. Annual cocktail competition winners get to put together a whisky with the brand’s whisky makers. The Circle No. 2 Blended Scotch paired a 2019 winner with synesthete Mannie Monaghan, who has a rare ability to see scents and flavors as colors (only 4 percent of the population has this ability). He wanted to blend a whisky that was an experience inspired by and evoking the color and warmth of coral. The result is a fruity, warm, not overly wooded blend of Speyside and northern Highland whiskies, driven by American oak but with soft sherry notes. This is a limited edition (3,000 bottles), and you can still find it at a great price at most places. — Jim Wrigley, beverage manager at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in the Cayman Islands

[$149.99; compassboxwhiskey.com]

