11. Yamazaki Tsukuriwake Selection Japanese Whisky

The best release of 2022 has been the Yamazaki Limited Edition whiskies by House of Suntory. The company is known for embracing tsukuriwake, a philosophy that means “artisanship through a diversity of making” and showcases this in its collection of four different foundation pillars of Yamazaki Single Malt Whiskey. The launch was just shy of the brand’s 100-year anniversary, which shows the growth and appreciation the company has come to achieve. — Joe DeBlasio, senior food and beverage operations manager at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

[$7,999; suntory.com]

