The Lucky Seven Spirits brand has curated bourbons sourced from Kentucky distilleries. Launched in July 2022, The Frenchman joins the existing Lucky Seven Spirits lineup. Originating from Kentucky, it begins as a straight bourbon that’s finished in new French oak barrels for an undisclosed amount of time. The bourbon in review is from Batch 01. Hints of dry oak and dark cherry are overshadowed by heavy spice. While not unpleasant, there’s surprisingly little to draw from the aroma aside from the oak and spice, making for a very straightforward introduction to the whiskey. Lucky Seven has done well to establish itself as a brand that puts out consistently good whiskeys, and each product they’ve released so far has its own unique spin. The Frenchman showcases a robust bourbon that isn’t shy about its proof with a long finish that sticks with you. It doesn’t carry an age statement as most Lucky Seven products do. Instead, it focuses on the French oak finishing as a standalone trait. — Subhash Sankar, head mixologist at Alaia Belize in Belize

[108.99; luckysevenspirits.com]

