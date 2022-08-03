Food & Drink

Best Whiskey Releases of 2022 So Far, According to Experts

A bottle of Craigellachie 13-Year-Old Armagnac Cask Single Malt Scotch next to its box
11
Courtesy image 3 / 11

3. Craigellachie 13-Year-Old Armagnac Cask Single Malt Scotch

Get it

It’s hard to pick just one, but if pushed I would go for Craigellachie’s 13-Year-Old Armagnac Cask Finish. This is the first release in Craigellachie’s Cask Collection and is the only whisky I’ve ever had that’s spent time in an ex-Armagnac cask. After an initial period of aging in refill and re-char ex-bourbon barrels, the whisky is then transferred to ex-Bas Armagnac casks where it spent a little over a year. I’m a huge fan of Craigellachie and this release is absolutely delicious! Tropical fruits, pineapple, baked apple, some really lovely oak integration, and lots of spice. I’ll be buying a second bottle as soon as I can. — Adam Montgomerie, bar manager at Hawksmoor in New York City

[$84; craigellachie.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink