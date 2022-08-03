4. Bardstown Discovery Series #8 Blended Whiskey Get it

One of my favorite releases of 2022 is the Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Discovery Series. This year, their eighth release in the series is a blend of several types of differently aged whiskies, from multiple locations, finished with several unique staves, and proofed fairly high. The Discovery #8 is more interesting to me than anything I’ve tried recently, and I always enjoy the ingenuity that goes into blending, especially when it goes outside the boundaries of territorial denominations of such whiskeys. It demands respect for the taste of the liquid itself and not the geographical location and national laws that dictate what is delightful or not. Distilling is a science, but blending is still an artform as this blend highlights spectacularly what’s considered a “world” whiskey. Discovery #8 uses four sources of whiskey from Kentucky, Indiana, and Canada, and five different stave profiles on top of that to create a spice and desert-like quality of dark chocolate, maple, fruit, and toasted oak. There are so many components of this whiskey and I hope it gets the attention it deserves. — Andrew Nagy, whiskey sommelier at The Parlour Room in New York City

[$152.99; bardstownbourbon.com]

