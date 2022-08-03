6. Ardbeg Ardcore Single Malt Scotch Get it

A friend of mine gifted me a bottle of 2022 Ardbeg ‘Ardcore’ and it was absolutely amazing. In my opinion, one of the more exciting whiskey releases of 2022. It’s intricate without being overly complicated, with deep flavor profiles of chocolate and toffee along with some earthy notes. It’s a bit pricey, but a definite wow. — Anthony Aviles, director of operations at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Beach Club in Sarasota, FL

[$139; ardbeg.com]

