7. Jameson 18 Irish Whiskey

The best release of 2022 for me is Jameson 18 Year. Not only do people need to stop sleeping on Irish whiskey, but they also need to consider more of the more high-end, longer-aged selections some of the big-name distilleries are putting out. My Irish grandmother used to refer to Jameson as ‘mother’s milk’ and the 18 release definitely fits that description. It’s like a warm hug—smooth and easy to drink yet deeply complex. They’ve also committed themselves to completely sustainable and biodegradable new packaging, which is amazing for a company of its size. — Shawn Miller, beverage director at Forsythia in Philadelphia, PA

[$140.99; jamesonwhiskey.com]

