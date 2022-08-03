8. WhistlePig Big Papi Barrel Rye Get it

I was thrilled for the Big Papi Barrel to release this year. It’s part of Whistle Pig’s Piggy Back Legends Series, a limited-edition, single-barrel series that celebrates living legends. This bourbon is inspired by baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz. It’s a rye whiskey aged for six years in American Oak and finished for six weeks in barrels containing Big Papi’s signature DO34 maple wood baseball bats, creating a nice balance of cinnamon, spice, and maple syrup, plus a lengthy vanilla and caramel finish from the baseball bats themselves. — Kevin Smith, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, FL

[$47.99; whistlepigwhiskey.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!