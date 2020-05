2. Tofu

Macros: 3 oz provides 8 grams of complete protein

Tofu might be the most common plant-based protein source on this list. It’s a versatile soy product that can be tossed into stir frys, fried rice, salads, ramen, tacos, and even different types of desserts.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!