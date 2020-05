4. Amaranth

Macros: 1 cup provides ~26 grams of complete protein

Amaranth was once a staple among the Aztecs. Similar to quinoa, this ancient grain is a complete protein and naturally gluten free. Bake it in granola bars, make a breakfast porridge, or try it as a savory polenta-like side.

