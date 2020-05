7. Pistachios

Macros: 1 oz (~49 shelled nuts) provides ~6 grams of complete protein

Roasted pistachios meet the requirements for the FDA’s classification as a complete protein, according to a new analysis. This means they possess adequate levels of all nine essential amino acids. This is great news for active individuals looking for a convenient complete protein that doesn’t require any cooking.

