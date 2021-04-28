Fight Fatigue And Stress With These New Adaptogenic Protein Bars

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For those of y’all that have a solid workout routine going, you understand the necessity of snacking. Fueling yourself up throughout the day to keep yourself ready for action. So your body can properly rebuild. And if you want to snack healthily, then you’ll want to pick up some Adaptogenic Protein Bars from Level Foods.

What makes these Adaptogenic Protein Bars from Level Foods so great? Well, there are many reasons for that. For one, they are really tasty. There’s plenty of bars out there that prioritize health over flavor. Here, you’ll get the perfect mix of both. Look at the Apple Crisp Protein Bar 12 Pack to see the taste that’s in store.

But the truly remarkable thing about these Adaptogenic Protein Bars is how well they will fuel you up. There are 14 grams of protein in each bar and there are only 210 calories. These aren’t gonna leave you feeling heavy or bloated. These will properly fuel you and help to rebuild your body in a great way after workouts.

That’s not all. These Adaptogenic Protein Bars can also help to combat stress during the day. Each bar is made with an adaptogen to help combat stress in a very real way. So if you’re feeling a little worked up and feeling like you can’t work out today, you can eat one of these bars to cool down and hit the gym.

What’s wild about these Adaptogenic Protein Bars is how pure and clean they are. No sugar or dairy. GMOs have no home here. Soy and gluten aren’t part of these bars. What you get is just a pure blast of protein and undiluted flavor to help power you throughout the day.

There is a good deal of flavors over at the Level Foods site. Our favorite is the Apple Crisp Protein Bar 12 Pack. But you can’t go wrong with any of them. So if you want clean and pure energy to relax you and fuel you throughout the day, Level Foods has the goods for you.

Get It: Pick up the Apple Crisp Protein Bar 12 Pack ($40) at Level Foods

