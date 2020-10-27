Fill Up Your Home Bar With Some Villa One Tequila

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After a long day of work, you need to unwind. The stress of the day (and in 2020, the year) can be a real killer. So you need to unwind in any way you can. For a lot of guys, that comes about by kicking back and having a nice stiff drink or two.

If you like to drink some top-notch hootch, you need to check out Reserve Bar. That is because you can find some of the best brands out there. Whatever is your drink of choice, it can be delivered right to your door. No extra stress put on you.

For those of you guys that love to drink some tequila to melt that stress away, Reserve Bar has the brand for you. If you’ve never had it, you will love taking your first drink of some Villa One Tequila. Whether you like it straight or in a cocktail, this brand started by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos won’t disappoint.

Right now, there are 3 different bottles of Villa One Tequila to choose from. Each bottle is special and is worth trying out. But we’re aware that everyone has different tastes. So you just need to check out the options below and make the choice that is right for you.

Now, you may have some reservations here. But let us assure you that Villa One Tequila is something special. Because we have gotten a hold of each bottle and tried it out for ourselves. So believe us when we say that you will not be disappointed when you pick up a bottle or two.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!