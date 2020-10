Villa One Anejo Tequila GET IT!

You’ll have a hard time besting the complex flavoring of this Anejo option from Villa One. It’s been aged for over a year to make each sip a heavenly one.

Get It: Pick up Villa One Anejo Tequila ($64) at Reserve Bar

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!